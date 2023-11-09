After a defensive battle against Iowa where the Wildcats came up just short 10-7, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back this week to recap the game and talk about the continued strong play of the defense. Then Ted Albrecht, analyst for Northwestern Radio, joins Dave and Dan to get his take on the Iowa game and the three talk about what the Wildcats need to do to come away with a win Saturday at Wisconsin. Next, Northwestern graduate student wide receiver Raymond Niro III joins Dan and Dave to talk about why he wanted to come back for another year, what the team’s mindset is going into to the last three games of the year, how he has developed into a great special teams player, and more! They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

