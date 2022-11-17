The 2022 football season has just two games remaining. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa bring in former Northwestern quarterback Steve Schnur to recap this year and look ahead to 2023. Schnur, who was the team’s quarterback the last time the Wildcats played in the Rose Bowl, shared his thoughts on what has gone wrong since the thrilling win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. Dave and Dan also try to find who might represent the Big Ten West’s division in the conference title game on Saturday, December 3. They wrap the show with producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game. Listeners outside of the Chicago area may be able to hear Northwestern games by using The Varsity Network app.
