Collegiately Speaking: Special Teams Demon

In the latest edition of Collegiately Speaking, Northwestern play-by-play announcer, Dave Eanet, and former NU quarterback, Dan Persa, broke down the Wildcats’ much needed victory over Rutgers. They talked about how important it was to get a ‘W’ following the bye week. Brian Peters, Persa’s former teammate, joined the guys to share his thoughts on Northwestern, and to talk about his health and fitness podcast (Chasing Edges), as well as his time in the pros as a “special teams demon”. Later on, Eanet and Persa look ahead to the game this weekend against the undefeated Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
