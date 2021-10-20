Collegiately Speaking: Special Teams Demon

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 20: Mikel Leshoure #5 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs as Brian Peters #10 of the Northwestern Wildcats closes in during a game played at Wrigley Field on November 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Illinois defeated Northwestern 48-27. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In the latest edition of Collegiately Speaking, Northwestern play-by-play announcer, Dave Eanet, and former NU quarterback, Dan Persa, broke down the Wildcats’ much needed victory over Rutgers. They talked about how important it was to get a ‘W’ following the bye week. Brian Peters, Persa’s former teammate, joined the guys to share his thoughts on Northwestern, and to talk about his health and fitness podcast (Chasing Edges), as well as his time in the pros as a “special teams demon”. Later on, Eanet and Persa look ahead to the game this weekend against the undefeated Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

