Northwestern burst on the college football scene with their upset victory over Nebraska in Dublin during “Week Zero”. The Wildcats have struggled to ride that momentum, though, losing to Duke and Southern Illinois in back-to-back weeks in Evanston. Northwestern has one more non-conference game before getting into the Big Ten slate. They host Miami of Ohio this Saturday night. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa bring in Louie Vaccher, the publisher and managing editor the Northwestern Rivals site: WildcatReport. They discuss what has gone wrong for Northwestern since their return from overseas, and what can be corrected before returning to conference games next week. Later on, Iowa’s play-by-play announcer, Gary Dolphin, joins the show to discuss Iowa’s win over Nevada which ended well after midnight, despite kicking off at 6:30pm local time. Gary also shares his thoughts on the Hawkeyes’ struggles on the offensive side of the ball.

