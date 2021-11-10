Collegiately Speaking: Rivalry Renewed

Since the Big Ten Conference switched from the “Legends and Leaders” divisions to the more traditional directional divisions in 2014, Northwestern and Wisconsin have represented the West in the championship game six out of seven times (Iowa in 2015 was the one exception). It may not be the first matchup that comes to mind when talking rivalries, but these two teams are not the best of friends. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa preview this weekend’s game against the Badgers with Wisconsin’s play-by-play announcer, Matt Lepay. The guys also take a look around the conference, react to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and get producer “Super Joe” Romano’s pick of the week.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
