Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back this week to recap Northwestern’s 41-13 loss to #6 Penn State. The guys talk about the why Northwestern has good things to build off and take into the rest of the season.

Graduate Student Defensive Linemen Richie Hagarty joins the guys to talk about how this Northwestern defense has improved as the season as gone on, why he transferred to Northwestern, how good of a job Head Coach David Braun has done and how they have bonded over being fathers and more! They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week!