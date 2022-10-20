The bye week can be a polarizing part of a team’s schedule. Northwestern has struggled since their first game of the year, so getting a week to refocus, and nurse nagging injuries was likely welcomed with open arms. Wildcats wide receiver Donny Navarro III, who played his high school ball at Neuqua Valley in Naperville, joins Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about the team’s mindset heading into Saturday’s matchup with Maryland. They also ask Donny about his pervious collegiate stops: Valparaiso, and Illinois. The guys wrap the show with a look around the Big Ten schedule, and get producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game. Listeners outside of the Chicago area may be able to hear Northwestern games by using The Varsity Network app.
