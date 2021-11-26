Collegiately Speaking: Purple Family

Posted: / Updated:

Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Spivak (93) reacts with linebacker Blake Gallagher (51), defensive tackle Jake Saunders (90) and defensive back Travis Whillock (7) after he sacks UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers, during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Joe Spivak is a local product. He grew up in Dairen, and attended Montini Catholic. Just a quick conversation with him, and you can tell how much the Northwestern University football program means to him. The defensive lineman, who was voted a team captain, joined Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about what drives him, and the positives he’s taking from the current season. Persa and Eanet also check in with the play-by-play announcer for Illinois football and basketball, Brian Barnhart. The guys preview the final game of the season, take a look around the Big Ten, and get producer “Super Joe” Romano’s pick of the week.

