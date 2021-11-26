Collegiately Speaking: Purple Family

Joe Spivak is a local product. He grew up in Dairen, and attended Montini Catholic. Just a quick conversation with him, and you can tell how much the Northwestern University football program means to him. The defensive lineman, who was voted a team captain, joined Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about what drives him, and the positives he’s taking from the current season. Persa and Eanet also check in with the play-by-play announcer for Illinois football and basketball, Brian Barnhart. The guys preview the final game of the season, take a look around the Big Ten, and get producer “Super Joe” Romano’s pick of the week.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
