Former Wildcats Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the first time since 2005 that an NFL team had selected a player from Northwestern in the first round, when the San Diego Chargers took Luis Castillo. The wait for another may not be quite as long. It’s early, but most mock drafts have Northwestern left tackle Peter Skoronski projected as one of the top offensive lineman available next April. Skoronski joined Dave Eanet to talk about his career, growing up rooting for the “wrong” team, as well as the renderings of the proposed design for the new Ryan Field. Dave also previewed this weekend’s game at Penn State with the voice of the Nittany Lions, Steve Jones.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game. Listeners outside of the Chicago area may be able to hear Northwestern games by using The Varsity Network app.
Collegiately Speaking
