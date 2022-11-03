The first edition of this season’s College Football Playoff Rankings were released on Tuesday evening. Four Big Ten teams earned a spot in the initial top 25, and it just so happens the team with the highest ranking makes a visit to Evanston this weekend. Northwestern hosts the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Wildcats defensive back A.J. Hampton is looking forward to the challenge against OSU, and their Heisman hopeful quarterback: C.J. Stroud. Hampton joined Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about what he and his teammates are focusing on as they prepare for their biggest challenge of the season. Ohio State’s play-by-play announcer, Paul Keels, also joined the show to share insight on the Buckeyes, who have the most efficient offense in college football, according to FootballOutsiders.Com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction