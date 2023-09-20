Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back this week to recap Northwestern’s 38-14 loss at Duke over the weekend. Then they turn their focus to this week’s game against Minnesota on Saturday night at Ryan Field and talk about the impact the students returning can have on the team. Then wide receiver #14 Cam Johnson joins Dave and Dan to talk about his college career and path to Northwestern, playing under Herm Edwards at Arizona State, what he expects from Minnesota’s secondary, and more! To wrap the show, Dave and Dan talk about what Northwestern needs to do to come away with a win against Minnesota. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.
Collegiately Speaking: Newcomer Cam Johnson making an impact
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Listeners outside of the Chicago area may be able to hear Northwestern games by using The Varsity Network app.
Collegiately Speaking
Results/Schedule
Standings
Roster
Statistics