Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back this week to recap Northwestern’s 38-14 loss at Duke over the weekend. Then they turn their focus to this week’s game against Minnesota on Saturday night at Ryan Field and talk about the impact the students returning can have on the team. Then wide receiver #14 Cam Johnson joins Dave and Dan to talk about his college career and path to Northwestern, playing under Herm Edwards at Arizona State, what he expects from Minnesota’s secondary, and more! To wrap the show, Dave and Dan talk about what Northwestern needs to do to come away with a win against Minnesota. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction