There could not be a better weekend for Northwestern to hold its Homecoming festivities. As the football team looks to snap a losing-streak, division rival Wisconsin makes the journey south to Evanston. The Badgers have been in the news for another reason, though. They decided to part ways with head coach Paul Chryst. Mike Lucas, radio analyst for Wisconsin football, joined Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to share some insight on why the move was made, and how the team has reacted. Later on, Dave and Dan discuss the keys to beating the Badgers, and producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano shares his pick of the week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction