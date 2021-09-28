Collegiately Speaking: Getting into conference play

Collegiately Speaking
LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 04: Helmets of the Northwestern Wildcats before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, we’re already in Week 5 of the college football season. Northwestern started the year with a conference matchup against Michigan State, and Illinois already has three games against Big Ten foes under their belts, but it feels like this a big week for the conference as a whole. Dave Eanet, Northwestern’s play-by-play announcer, and former Wildcat quarterback Dan Persa recap last week’s win over Ohio, and look ahead to this week’s matchup in Nebraska. They bring in Adam Rittenberg, a senior writer at ESPN, covering college football. They gets his thoughts on Northwestern, the Big Ten, and college football in general. As usual the guys preview some of this weekend’s big games, and producer “Super Joe” Romano gives his pick of the week to wrap things up.

