Collegiately Speaking: Getting into conference play

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A cassette tape with a 33-minute audio recording of John Lennon being interviewed by four Danish teenagers 51 years ago as well as an apparently unpublished song by the late Beatle fetched 370,000 kroner ($58,240) at a Denmark auction Tuesday.

The tape, recorded on Jan. 5, 1970, chiefly consists of Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, speaking about being in Denmark and world peace. It also has the couple singing two songs: 1969's “Give Peace a Chance” and “Radio Peace,” which was made for a radio station in the Netherlands but never released.