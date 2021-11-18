Collegiately Speaking: Friendly Confines

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 20: A general view as the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Illinois Fighting Illini during a game played at Wrigley Field on November 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Northwestern fans, players, and coaches have been looking forward to this weekend’s game for quite some time. The last time the Wildcats played at Wrigley Field was way back in 2010. They return to Clark and Addison on Saturday where they’ll matchup with Big Ten West divisional rival: Purdue. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are joined by former Northwestern defensive lineman, Corbin Bryant. Corbin described what is was like getting a chance to play at Wrigley after growing up in Chicago. Later on, Dave and Dan discuss the Big Ten as a whole, the latest CFP rankings, and get producer “Super Joe” Romano’s pick of the week.

