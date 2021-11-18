Collegiately Speaking: Friendly Confines

Northwestern fans, players, and coaches have been looking forward to this weekend’s game for quite some time. The last time the Wildcats played at Wrigley Field was way back in 2010. They return to Clark and Addison on Saturday where they’ll matchup with Big Ten West divisional rival: Purdue. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are joined by former Northwestern defensive lineman, Corbin Bryant. Corbin described what is was like getting a chance to play at Wrigley after growing up in Chicago. Later on, Dave and Dan discuss the Big Ten as a whole, the latest CFP rankings, and get producer “Super Joe” Romano’s pick of the week.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
