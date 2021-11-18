Collegiately Speaking: Friendly Confines

U.S. communications regulators will require that phone companies allow people to text as well as call a new “988” number for the suicide-prevention hotline.

The Federal Communications Commission last summer votedto require phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline. Recognizing that texting is critical to Americans, particularly young people and those who are deaf, have hearing loss or speech disabilities, the commission on Thursday voted 4-0 to require a texting option as well.