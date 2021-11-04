Collegiately Speaking: Family Business

Northwestern University tight end, Charlie Mangieri, isn’t the first big-time athlete in his family. Two of his older brothers also played football in the Big Ten, and another was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In addition, two of his uncles played football at Northwestern in in the 90’s. Mangieri took some time after practice to chat about playing at Northwestern, and the footsteps he’s followed in. Dave Eanet, and Dan Persa chat with radio analyst, Ted Albrecht, about the the Wildcats’ loss to Minnesota, and look ahead to Saturday night’s game against the Hawkeyes of Iowa. Later on, producer “Super Joe” Romano shares his pick of the week.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
