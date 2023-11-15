Northwestern headed up north to Wisconsin as a double-digit underdog but that didn’t matter. Quarterback Ben Bryant returned from injury and led the offense to 4 straight scoring drives to start the game and the defense continued their strong play and held the Wisconsin offense in check on their way to 24-10 win. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa recap the huge road win and talk about how talk about the improvement of the team each week as the season has gone on.

Next, head coach David Braun joins Dave and Dan to talk about how he got the players to buy in and stay, the progress the team has made throughout the year, and more! They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

(NOTE: This podcast was posted shortly before reports that Braun would be promoted to head coach, removing “interim” from his title.)