Northwestern was as high as a 14-point underdog heading into their home matchup against Maryland last weekend, but that didn’t matter to Wildcats as offense bounced back to score 33 points and the defense came up with big stops in the 2nd half to hold on for the win. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about how this was Northwestern’s most complete game of season, what the ‘Cats need to do to keep it rolling, and the play of junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan.

Senior linebacker Xander Mueller joins the show to talk about how this defense has improved each game as the season has, his excitement for Saturday playing at Wrigley Field and playing rival Iowa, and what they need to do to come away with a win. Then Dave and Dan preview the match up Iowa with and talk about the interesting situation with the announcement that Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return next season but will finish out this season. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week!