Collegiately Speaking: Bouncing back after the bye

After a forgettable trip to Nebraska, Northwestern was able to use the bye week to refocus and prepare for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. WGN Radio’s play-by-play announcer for Wildcasts games, Dave Eanet, and former NU quarterback, Dan Persa, breakdown what went wrong in Lincoln, and how the team can right the ship going forward. The guys are joined by WGN Radio alum Cory Provus, who now calls games for FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network. Cory shared his thoughts on Northwestern, as well as some of the other teams in the conference. The show wraps with producer “Super Joe” Romano’s pick of the week.
