Northwestern and Iowa first met on the football field back in 1897, a 12-6 win for the Hawkeyes. Iowa dominated during the 70’s and 80’s, but Northwestern has held their own over the last 30 years. In fact, the Wildcats have won 10-of-the-last-17 games, including four-of-the-last-six. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa invited Jacob Schmidt, Director of Football Operations for Northwestern football, onto the show to talk about the rivalry. Schmidt and Persa were teammates from 2008 through the 2011 season. They shared their memories of the games against Iowa, and talk about what the current Wildcats need to do in order to come away with a win while traveling to a hostile environment.

