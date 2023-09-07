Collegiately Speaking is back! The college football season is underway, and both Dave Eanet and Dan Persa reflect on the tough summer Northwestern faced and the new era for the team with Interim Heach Coach David Braun taking over for long-time Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald. Then Dave’s long-time partner on Northwestern Radio Ted Albrecht joins Dave and Dan to give his thoughts on the season-opening 24-7 loss to Rutgers and adjustments Northwestern needs to make. Next ESPN’s Senior College Football Writer Adam Rittenberg, joins Dave and Dan to talk about his busy college football weekend and the top storylines from the Big Ten and College Football from Week 1. Adam then talks about what candidates Northwestern could look at for their next Head Coach. Later on, Dave and Dan talk about all the changes that have happened in college football from NIL to the transfer portal to conference realignment. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction