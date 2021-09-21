Collegiately Speaking: A.J. Hampton and the Sky Team

Posted:

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: A.J. Hampton #11 and Brandon Joseph #16 of the Northwestern Wildcats react during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers during the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

It may be early, but glance at the leaderboard for pass breakups in the Big Ten and you’ll see Northwestern cornerback A.J. Hampton at the very top. The Arkansas native joined Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about the family bond in Evanston that exists not just in the defensive secondary but throughout the entire roster. Dave and Dan also chat with Ohio University play-by-play announcer Russ Eisenstein. The suburban Chicago native talked about who to keep an eye this week when Northwestern takes on the Bobcats.

