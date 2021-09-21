Collegiately Speaking: A.J. Hampton and the Sky Team

It may be early, but glance at the leaderboard for pass breakups in the Big Ten and you’ll see Northwestern cornerback A.J. Hampton at the very top. The Arkansas native joined Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about the family bond in Evanston that exists not just in the defensive secondary but throughout the entire roster. Dave and Dan also chat with Ohio University play-by-play announcer Russ Eisenstein. The suburban Chicago native talked about who to keep an eye this week when Northwestern takes on the Bobcats.
Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten. Click for more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
