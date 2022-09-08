Collegiately Speaking is back! The college football season in underway, and both Dave Eanet, and Dan Persa are riding high after Northwestern’s 31-28 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Dublin, Ireland. Dave, and Dan get reaction from Wildcats super-fan Jay Sharman. Jay, who made the trip overseas, shares a few stories from the game itself, as well as the celebration afterwards. The guys are joined by Ted Albrecht as they look ahead to this week’s game against Duke. Producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano shares his pick of the week to wrap the show.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction