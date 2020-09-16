Northwestern Football Results and Schedule


Big Ten

Ranked
Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball