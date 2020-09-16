Skip to content
Northwestern Football Results and Schedule
Big Ten
Ranked
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Northwestern Basketball
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
Highlights: Big Ten Tournament – Minnesota 74 – Northwestern 57 – 3/11/20
Video
Gophers use strong 2nd half to pull away from Northwestern
Kopp scores 21, Northwestern stuns No. 20 Penn State 80-69
Highlights: Northwestern 80 – Penn State 69 – 3/7/20
More Northwestern Basketball