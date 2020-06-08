Listen Now
Worried about credit? Herb “The ConsumerMan” Weisbaum tells you how to check your credit file for free

Consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum (Dan Sugrue)

Herb Weisbaum, better known as the consumer expert “ConsumerMan” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers.

This time, Herb tells you how to check your credit file for free, what to do with those stimulus bank cards and which wireless companies are bringing you the best service.

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.

