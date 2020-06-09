World champion pit master Scottie Johnson talks competitive BBQ and taking meat to the next level

Gentlemen, start your grills!
BBQ pit master Scottie Johnson joins the Nick Digilio Show to talk about the saucy, smoky flavors of BBQ and the world of competitive cooking with BBQ Fite Klub, the world’s first competitive BBQ pay-per-view.
Gentlemen, start your grills!
BBQ pit master Scottie Johnson joins the Nick Digilio Show to talk about the saucy, smoky flavors of BBQ and the world of competitive cooking with BBQ Fite Klub, the world’s first competitive BBQ pay-per-view.
The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a