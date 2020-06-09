Listen Now
World champion pit master Scottie Johnson talks competitive BBQ and taking meat to the next level

Nick Digilio
Scottie Johnson takes home gold in BBQ

Gentlemen, start your grills!

BBQ pit master Scottie Johnson joins the Nick Digilio Show to talk about the saucy, smoky flavors of BBQ and the world of competitive cooking with BBQ Fite Klub, the world’s first competitive BBQ pay-per-view.

