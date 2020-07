A Mothman doll hangs from the ceiling Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2007 at the Mothman Museum in Point Pleasant, W.Va. More than 40 years after the first reported sighting of the mysterious creature later dubbed “Mothman,” residents here have embraced his legend, helping to turn the town into a destination for people in search of an offbeat tourism experience. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner)

The legend of the Mothman has made its way into every facet of pop culture around the world.

Nick Digilio welcomes the founder of the Mothman Museum in Point Pleasant, West Virgina to talk about this classic urban legend and how the Mothman has become a mascot for their quiet town.