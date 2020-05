Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan holds the trophy after the Bulls won over the Los Angeles Lakers, 108-101, in game five of the NBA championship in Inglewood, Calif., June 12, 1991. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Author Edward McClelland joins the Nick Digilio Show to make the case for Chicago in the 1990’s as the city’s “golden age”. From the championship Bulls to the thriving music scene, McClelland offers a look back at one of the most exciting decades in Chicago history.

