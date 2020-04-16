TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | The Last Dance, Modern Family’s Finale and SNL’s socially distanced comedy

Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan drives to the basket around fallen Boston Celtics David Wesley during second quarter action in Boston Friday, Nov. 1, 1996. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan reviews the new ESPN documentary chronicling the 1996 Bulls championship run, SNL’s fully digital episode and looks at the legacy of ABC’s award-winning sitcom Modern Family.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

