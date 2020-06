Antiquities dealer and author Forrest Fenn sits in his home in Santa Fe, N.M in 2013. A bronze chest filled with gold, jewels, and other valuables worth more than $1 million and hidden a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been found, according to the famed art and antiquities collector, who created the treasure hunt. Fenn, 89, told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Sunday that a man who did not want his name released located the chest a few days ago and the discovery was confirmed by a photograph the man sent him. (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing, File)

After a decade of searching, the $1 million treasure of eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn has finally been found.

Nick Digilio talks with Dal Neitzen, a treasure hunter and chronicler of the search, about the whole history of the hunt, his own search for treasure, and the lessons he learned along the way.