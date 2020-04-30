Tracking down your stimulus check and other consumer questions with Herb Weisbaum

Herb Weisbaum, better known as the consumer expert “ConsumerMan” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers.

This time, Herb give the low down on where your stimulus check is, how to take care of your car during periods of non-use and more.

Visit Herb at consumerman.com to sign up for his weekly newsletter and get 30 days of free access to Checkbook.org here.

