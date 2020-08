Hour 1:

+ How do you stay awake on the third shift?

+ Walter’s Perspective

Hour 2:

+ Dave Berg, former Executive Producer of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Hour 3

+ Dave Berg (cont.)

+ Terrible band names

Hour 4:

+ Terrible band names (cont.)

+ Classic Carson: Larry Miller, 1991

Hour 5:

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke