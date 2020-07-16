The Nick Digilio Show 7.15.20 | Sports with Kevin Powell, The Mothman Museum, Strange Animals

Hour 1:
+ Kevin Powell, WGN Sports
Hour 2:
+ Defunct Sports Teams
Hour 3:
+ Jeff Wamsley, The Mothman Museum
+ Weird animals you won’t believe
Hour 4:
+ Weird animals you won’t believe (cont.)
Hour 5:
+ Stupid Legal Defenses
Hour 1:
+ Kevin Powell, WGN Sports
Hour 2:
+ Defunct Sports Teams
Hour 3:
+ Jeff Wamsley, The Mothman Museum
+ Weird animals you won’t believe
Hour 4:
+ Weird animals you won’t believe (cont.)
Hour 5:
+ Stupid Legal Defenses
The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a