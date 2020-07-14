Listen Now
The Nick Digilio Show 7.13.20 | Tech Talk with Ian Sherr, comedian Adam Burke, National French Fry Day, insane competitions

Nick Digilio
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

WGN Radio’s Nick Digilio hosts the first of a series of videos taking viewers on a tour of the WGN Radio studios during the middle of the night. In this edition, Nick visits Studio A, the producer booth, and Traffic Central where he talks with Ted Novak.

Hour 1:

+ Ian Sherr, CNET.com

Hour 2:

+ Comedian Adam Burke

+ Best Fries in Chicago

Hour 3:

+ Best Fries in Chicago (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ Insane competitions

+ Classic Carson: Joan Rivers, 1978

Hour 5:

+ Insane competitions (cont.)

The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a NickDigilio

Nick Digilio began reviewing movies on The Roy Leonard Show in 1985. (Click for more.)

