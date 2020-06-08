The Nick Digilio Show 6.7.20 | Our favorite summer memories, Herb “The ConsumerMan” Weisbaum, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

Hour 1:
+ What are you missing most about Summer? How are you bringing summer to your home? What plans did you have and what are you doing instead?
+ Walter’s Perspective
Hour 2:
+ Herb “The ConsumerMan” Weisbaum
Hour 3:
+ Million Dollar Treasure uncovered in Rocky Mountains found
+ What treasures have you found? Could be in yard sales, while on a walk in the forest, maybe even your own home. Maybe a long lost heirloom or photograph, maybe worth only sentimental value.
+ Real life treasure hunts that turned up millions
Hour 4:
+ Today is Best Friends Day! Tell us about your best friend. How long have you known them? How did you meet? Do you still keep in touch? What’s the craziest thing you’ve done with your best friend?
+ Classic Carson: Phyllis Diller, 1982
Hour 5:
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke