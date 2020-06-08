Listen Now
The Nick Digilio Show 6.7.20 | Our favorite summer memories, Herb “The ConsumerMan” Weisbaum, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

Nick Digilio
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

WGN Radio’s Nick Digilio hosts the first of a series of videos taking viewers on a tour of the WGN Radio studios during the middle of the night. In this edition, Nick visits Studio A, the producer booth, and Traffic Central where he talks with Ted Novak.

Hour 1:

+ What are you missing most about Summer? How are you bringing summer to your home? What plans did you have and what are you doing instead?

+ Walter’s Perspective

Hour 2:

+ Herb “The ConsumerMan” Weisbaum

Hour 3:

+ Million Dollar Treasure uncovered in Rocky Mountains found

+ What treasures have you found? Could be in yard sales, while on a walk in the forest, maybe even your own home. Maybe a long lost heirloom or photograph, maybe worth only sentimental value.

+ Real life treasure hunts that turned up millions

Hour 4:

+ Today is Best Friends Day! Tell us about your best friend. How long have you known them? How did you meet? Do you still keep in touch? What’s the craziest thing you’ve done with your best friend?

+ Best Friends on TV

+ Classic Carson: Phyllis Diller, 1982

Hour 5:

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

