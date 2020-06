From the archives: Roy Leonard and Nick Digilio

Hour 1:

+ Weird reopening strategies around the world

Hour 2:

+ Aimee Levitt, The Takeout

Hour 3:

+ Stuff that is better bought used

Hour 4:

+ Stuff that is better bought used (cont.)

+ Classic Carson

Hour 5:

+ 10 new ways to eat ice cream

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke