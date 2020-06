From the beginning, Rush was the band that critics loved to hate. But as Dave Grohl pointed out in his speech on their behalf at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, “Their legacy is that of a band that stayed true to themselves no matter how uncool they may have seemed to anyone."

Lindsey Cochran, Judith Weirauch, Jarrett Donoghue and Ray Quinn, Owner of Martyr’s, join the Nick Digilio Show to talk all things Rush and the future of local music clubs.