In this edition of the Graveyard Shift Tour, Nick explores the offices of WGN’s Programming Department and the office refrigerator.

Hour 1:

+ Ian Sherr, CNET.com

Hour 2:

+ What device or appliance could you not live without?

Hour 3:

+ Entomologist Mary Berenbaum talks “murder hornets”

+ Weird delicacies from around the world

Hour 4:

+ Classic Carson: Rodney Dangerfield, 1977

+ Weird delicacies from around the world (cont.)

Hour 5:

+ Evander Holyfield announces return

+ Biggest comeback atheletes