Listen Now
Bob Sirott

The Nick Digilio Show 5.4.20 | Skinwalker Ranch, Car Talk with Tom Appel and Karaoke Hits

Nick Digilio
Posted: / Updated:

Nick Digilio enjoys a JoJo display at his local Jewel-Osco. (photo taken by Nick’s Dad)

Hour 1:

+ Teacher Appreciation Day

Hour 2:

+ Dr. Travis Taylor, Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch

Hour 3:

+ Tom Appel, Consumer Guide Automotive

Hour 4:

+ Classic Carson: Richard Lewis

+ Dumbest promotions in sports history

Hour 5:

+ Best Karaoke Songs

[audio

Share this story

The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a NickDigilio

Nick Digilio began reviewing movies on The Roy Leonard Show in 1985. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.

Nick's Dad Tells a Joke

More Nick's Dad Tells a Joke

Popular