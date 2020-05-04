The Nick Digilio Show 5.3.20 | Drive-Ins, Best of the Chicago Film Critics’ Fest and speaker Valerie Gangas

Hour 1:
+ McHenry drive-in theater plans to re-open
+ Our favorite drive in memories and cool drive-ins around the U.S.
Hour 2:
+ Monday Movie Reviews with Steve and Erik
+ Best of Chicago Critic’s Film Fest that you can stream
Hour 3:
+ Valerie Gangas, author/speaker/transcendental meditation expert
+ A free haunted house that no one will take
Hour 4:
+ Haunted spots around Chicago (cont.)
+ Classic Carson: Copper Clappers
Hour 5:
+ Haunted spots around Chicago (cont.)
+ Animals interrupting the news
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke