The Nick Digilio Show 5.3.20 | Drive-Ins, Best of the Chicago Film Critics’ Fest and speaker Valerie Gangas

Nick continues his late night tour of the WGN Radio offices in Chicago. He brags about his new award and wonders about Lou Manfredini’s apparent love of the theater. Listen to Nick Digilio…

Hour 1:

+ McHenry drive-in theater plans to re-open

+ Our favorite drive in memories and cool drive-ins around the U.S.

Hour 2:

+ Monday Movie Reviews with Steve and Erik

+ Best of Chicago Critic’s Film Fest that you can stream

Hour 3:

+ Valerie Gangas, author/speaker/transcendental meditation expert

+ A free haunted house that no one will take

Hour 4:

+ Haunted spots around Chicago (cont.)

+ Classic Carson: Copper Clappers

Hour 5:

+ Haunted spots around Chicago (cont.)

+ Animals interrupting the news

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke