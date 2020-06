This weekend, celebrate the furry, funny and fantastic symbols of our favorite teams: the mascots!

Nick Digilio talks with David Raymond, the Hall’s founder and original Phillie Phanatic, and his wonderful staff about the birth of the Hall of Fame, the ins and outs of being a mascot and the virtual induction ceremony this Sunday.

Tune in to the ceremony at www.mascothalloffame.com or Facebook.com/MascotHallofFame on June 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (CST)