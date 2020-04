A sign advertising locally made souvenirs from the last Blockbuster store on the planet sits in the store in Bend, Ore., in this Tuesday, March 12, 2019 photo. When a Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, shuts its doors for the last time on March 31, the store in Bend, Ore., will be the only one left on Earth, and most likely in the universe. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

As of March 31st, 2019, the Blockbuster Video in Bend, Oregon is not only the last one in the United States, but the last Blockbuster Video in the world.

And it’s still going today. Despite stay at home orders across the country, this store has adapted to a socially distanced world so locals can still rent movies and TV shows to their heart’s content.

General manager Sandi Harding joins Nick to talk about how the business has survived and, most importantly, why.