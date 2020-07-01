Listen Now
Bob Sirott

The Green Mill owner Dave Jemilo talks reopening, Al Capone and more

Nick Digilio
Posted: / Updated:

Green Mill Cocktail Lounge (courtesy Dave Jemilo)

Legendary Chicago club The Green Mill is back open for business, but with a few changes.

Nick Digilio talks with owner Dave Jemilo about how he’s keeping customers safe, his 34 years as owner and some of the famous faces he’s met over the years.

Share this story

The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a NickDigilio

Nick Digilio began reviewing movies on The Roy Leonard Show in 1985. (Click for more.)

Nick's Dad Tells a Joke

More Nick's Dad Tells a Joke

Popular