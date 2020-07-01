The Green Mill owner Dave Jemilo talks reopening, Al Capone and more

Legendary Chicago club The Green Mill is back open for business, but with a few changes.
Nick Digilio talks with owner Dave Jemilo about how he’s keeping customers safe, his 34 years as owner and some of the famous faces he’s met over the years.
The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a