In this photo taken Wednesday, April 3, 2013, people work on their computers at the British Library in London. Capturing the unruly, ever-changing Internet is like trying to pin down a raging river. But the British Library is going to try. For centuries the library has preserved a copy of every book, pamphlet, magazine and newspaper published in Britain. Starting Saturday, April 6, 2013, it will also be bound to record every website, e-book and blog, in a bid to preserve the nation’s “digital memory.” (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) strives to make the Internet accessible to everyone. BoIA offers a suite of services that audit businesses’ online presence, identify areas of noncompliance, and make recommendations for how problem areas can be fixed.

Mark Shapiro, President of the BoIA joins Nick Digilio to explain how his mission began and how we can bring the benefits of technology to everyone.