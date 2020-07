In 1969, 9-year-old Thom Reed and his family had an experience that would change the course of their lives, and U.S. history, forever.

Now, over 50 years later, Reed joins the Nick Digilio Show to share his story through his eyes and his push to commemorate this confirmed historical event. He is accompanied by circuit court Judge Kevin Titus, who confirmed the historicity of Reed’s experience, to share his own feelings on why the Berkshires UFO deserves its place in history.