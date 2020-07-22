Th Nick Digilio Show 7.21.20 | Solar Powered Road Trip, The Empty Pockets, Summer Jobs and Wild TV Theories

Nick Digilio
Hour 1:

+ Josh Hill, Awaken Solar

Hour 2:

+ The Empty Pockets

+ The weird world of “deepfakes”

Hour 3:

+ Summer Jobs

Hour 4:

+ Weird TV theories

+ Classic Carson: Bill Maher, 1982

Hour 5:

+ Weird TV theories (cont.)

+ Know Your Onion!

