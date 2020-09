FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Elon Musk is not content with just electric cars, populating Mars and building underground tunnels to solve traffic problems. He also wants to get inside your brain. His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside people’s brain. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CNET.com editor-at-large Ian Sherr joins the Nick Digilio Show to round up the hottest tech stories of the month.

Ian dives into Neuralink, Elon Musk’s foray into the future melding of man and machine that could possibly change human existence. Plus, Walmart’s attempt to challenge Amazon and a ridiculously expensive folding phone.