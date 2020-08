A trailer set up near a satellite truck to transmit wrestling broadcasts is parked outside the WWE Performance Center Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Florida’s top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to include employees at the professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The world of wrestling is pushing along despite the pandemic and SummerSlam 2020 delivered on every level.

Comedians and renowned wrestling experts Marty DeRosa and Sarah Joy Shockey weigh in on the best moments from this weekend’s Pay-Per-View plus a look at how the sport is keeping things safe for wrestlers and fans.