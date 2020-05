Stephen Tobolowsky, a cast member in the Pop TV series “One Day at a Time,” poses for a portrait during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

With over 200 film and TV credits to his name, Stephen Tobolowsky is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood; even if you don’t know his name.

He joins the Nick Digilio Show to tell stories from his celebrated acting career and share his thoughts on life during a pandemic.