Listen Now
Bob Sirott

Space expert Rod Pyle talks “supermoons”, space critters and more

Nick Digilio
Posted: / Updated:

Rod Pyle, Ad Astra Magazine

Resident space expert Rod Pyle of Ad Astra magazine rejoins the Nick Digilio Show for his monthly orbit around the show.

This time, Rod talks about the phenomena of supermoons, our obsession with Mars and fictional space critters.

Share this story

The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a NickDigilio

Nick Digilio began reviewing movies on The Roy Leonard Show in 1985. (Click for more.)

Nick's Dad Tells a Joke

More Nick's Dad Tells a Joke

Popular