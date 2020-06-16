Space expert Rod Pyle talks life on the International Space Station, Saturn’s most famous moon and mysterious signals from space

This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of SpaceX entering the International Space Station, Sunday, May 31, 2020. The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It’s the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has delivered a crew to the orbiting lab. (NASA via AP)

Resident space expert Rod Pyle of Ad Astra magazine rejoins the Nick Digilio Show for his monthly orbit around the show.

This time, Rod dives into the recent SpaceX launch, mysterious signals from space and Titan’s movement away from Saturn.